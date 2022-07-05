Defiant Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested
Pakistani police on Tuesday arrested senior journalist and TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan, who is a strong critic of the Pakistani establishment and the incumbent coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the media reports.
A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Khan in Attock, according to police.
Khan was picked up by Punjab police from a toll plaza near Islamabad.
Message from journalist Imran Riaz Khan before he was arrested at Islamabad Toll Plaza! #ImranRiazKhan #TheCorrespondentPk pic.twitter.com/FvRpeUN6j8— The Correspondent PK (@correspondentPk) July 5, 2022
Earlier, Imran told the media that his bullet-proof vehicle and licenced weapons had been seized by the state authorities.
