Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 2022

Are you planning to go to the cinema this Eid-ul-Adha? Here are some spicy dates and release dates of the most hyped films for this year:

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Produced by Fizza Ali Meerza, the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa. The trailer hints at a bad cop turned good storyline with Mahira Khan playing a beautiful heroin role who is guiding the hero toward the straight path

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

London Nahi Jaunga

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha and fans hope for a solid dose of action, romance and drama.

Lafangey

Lafangey is a horror-comedy with Sami Khan and Nazish Khan as the main leads. It is about four friends who set out to live in a haunted house and compete with the supernatural beings there. Actors such as Mani, Saleem Miraj and Mubeen Gabol play Sami’s friends in the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Last but not the least, Chris Hemsworth starrer shows the God of Thunder embarking on a new adventure of finding inner peace. But, his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who seeks extinction of the Gods.