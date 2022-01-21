11 Pakistani films to be screened at Dubai Expo Film Festival

11 Pakistani films to be screened at Dubai Expo Film Festival
Pakistan has launched a week-long film festival at its pavilion in Dubai Expo and the world’s largest fair exhibiting cultural, technological and architectural marvels, is set to screen 11 Pakistani films.

The announcement about the Pakistan Film Festival was made by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while speaking on an occasion in Dubai.

“We are screening 11 Pakistani films from tomorrow [Friday],” the minister said and urged overseas Pakistani in the United Arab Emirates to visit the Pakistani pavilion.

Among the list of movies were popular films like Teefa in Trouble, Load Wedding, Superstar, Bin Roye, Parey Hut Love, Heer Maan Ja and many more.

The continuing edition of the world fair is the first in the Middle East and expects roughly 25 million visitors until its end in March 2022. With dazzling pavilions from over 192 countries, Dubai Expo is set to become the biggest ever in the region.

Moreover, the soundtrack for the 2020 edition was created by musician Rohail Hyatt and the event features a number of notable names from Pakistani music and film.

