Ayesha Malik notified as first woman judge of Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Friday approved the appointment of Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Ayesha Malik as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has also issued a notification in this regard, stating: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appointed Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Judge Lahore High Court, Lahore as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date she makes oath of her office”.

The development comes a day after Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik and recommended her name to the president for the appointment.

Justice Ayesha will be the first female Supreme Court judge in the judicial history of Pakistan if appointed.

On Wednesday, Farooq H Naek, a member of the committee, said that the decision was made in light of the gender of Justice Ayesha.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had recommended her name for appointment as the Supreme Court judge with a vote of five to four.

Earlier this month, a meeting of the JCP was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, during which five out of nine members of the commission supported the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, retired judge Sarmad Jalal Osmani, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem endorsed her nomination.

Meanwhile, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and PBC representative Akhtar Hussain opposed her nomination.

Justice Ayesha is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council had declared a strike against the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik.

Out of the 17 judges appointed in the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik has been nominated for the seat which became vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam on August 17.

Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice Lahore High Court had suggested the name of Justice Ayesha Malik, to which Justice Ayesha also agreed in writing.