Asim Raza's 'Parey Hut Love' wins big at Indian Film festival
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Share

Ace director Asim Raza's rom-com Parey Hut Love’s aesthetic brilliance has won the Best Film in Wholesome Entertainment award at the South Asia Forum for Art and Creative Heritage (SAFACH)'s International Film Festival.

SAFACH is South Asia's first borderless-international travelling film festival. Moreover, it has arranged its third edition this month from Dec 18 to Dec 23 in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Taking to Instagram handle, Asim Raza shared the award and penned a heartwarming note of gratitude to his team.

"Congratulations to the most amazing team in the world, I am so blessed to be a part of you."

Parey Hut Love embarked on its journey with picturesque visuals of Turkey, Kashmir, Islamabad and some of Karachi’s oldest colonial buildings, 

The film stars a star-studded cast including Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Nadeem Baig, Hina Dilpazeer, Rachel Viccaji, Frieha Altaf and Parisheh James.

Asim’s second feature film is loosely based on the classic rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral.

