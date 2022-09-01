Feroze Khan swoons the internet with latest video
11:33 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Feroze Khan swoons the internet with latest video
Lollywood’s heartthrob Feroze Khan has managed to maintain a balance between a Casanova and a gentlemanly personality.

The bad-boy-looking Khan is a dedicated actor mostly known for the exceptional portrayal of villains. Owing to his looks, Khan aces the character's embodiment and blows life into it.

A recent video circulating on the internet shows Khan in one of his maverick personas. 

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor could be heard talking to fellow actor Ayesha Omar when she asked, "Can I trust you?" to which Khan smirked and replied in a beguiling tone, "No."

The heartbreaker for many women continues to charm his fans with alluring looks sometimes looking like a stud. Seemingly on the set of Habs, the actors shook the internet with their sizzling chemistry.

The Gul-e-Rana actor is quite popular for his looks, sending millions of female fans into a meltdown every now and then.

On the work front, Khan is busy garnering praises for his impeccable performance in Habs opposite Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar. His performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 helped his fame soar to new levels.

Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for flood-ravaged Pakistan
08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

