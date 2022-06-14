Feroze Khan's new workout video goes viral
Share
Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.
The Khaani actor has proved from time to time that he is a fitness enthusiast. Giving some major fitness goals, Feroze regularly posts his updates on his social media handles.
This time around, the Khuda aur Muhabbat star shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram.
Vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision, he pours his heart out on the extensive spiderman-worthy workout routine.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Feroze Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.
What killed Aamir Liaquat? Feroze Khan points ... 06:37 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has reacted to the death of late televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Tiger Shroff has the sweetest birthday wish for lady love Disha ...02:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022