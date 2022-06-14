Feroze Khan's new workout video goes viral

Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.

The Khaani actor has proved from time to time that he is a fitness enthusiast. Giving some major fitness goals, Feroze regularly posts his updates on his social media handles.

This time around, the Khuda aur Muhabbat star shared a short clip of his robust gym routine with fans on Instagram.

Vigorously exercising under his trainer's supervision, he pours his heart out on the extensive spiderman-worthy workout routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.