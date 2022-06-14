TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
Share
TikToker Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries after her marriage news.
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.
This time around, Hareem has left the netizens intrigued as her latest video is proof of the buzzing nightlife in Baku, Azerbaijan.
View this post on Instagram
In the aforementioned video, a dancer can be spotted who is all glammed up as she sways and dances on the beat flawlessly. With her sizzling dance moves, Shah captures the moment whilst sitting in a restaurant.
The belly dancer is definitely leaving her audience mesmerized and people in the audience are thoroughly entertained, including Hareem Shah and her husband.
View this post on Instagram
TikTok star Hareem Shah and Fiza Ali's new funny ... 05:12 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her adventures and the social media sensation ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Mobilink Microfinance Bank, CARE International in Pakistan join hand ...06:48 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
-
- Murad Ali Shah presents Rs1.71trillion ‘tax-free’ budget for Sindh05:52 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- TikTok star Hareem Shah shares belly dance video04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022