Aamna Ilyas draws reaction for showing skin in latest pictures

Aamna Ilyas is undoubtedly one of Pakistani showbiz industry's boldest, most beautiful and bravest models and actors.

Ilyas isn't afraid of speaking what is on her mind and shuts down trolls often. While the Tum Mere Paas Raho actress' latest pictures landed her in hot waters, she isn't paying attention to trolling.

When it comes to opinions, the Ek Jhoota Lafz Mohabbat actress keeps it unfiltered despite the controversy that may follow. Ilyas' opinions on women's clothing aren't any different from her general views. The Dil Nahi Manta actress is vocal about wearing whatever she deems elegant or trendy without taking anyone's opinion into consideration.

Donning salamander orange colored pants and a blazer paired with a sweetheart-shaped neckline in contrast with a mesh top, Ilyas looked like a girl boss. The ensemble was complemented by minimal makeup, her hair down and a pair of heels.

Although Ilyas exuded elegance, netizens weren't quite happy with her pictures.

Not too keen on her latest look, netizens criticized her heavily for showing skin.

For the unversed, Ilyas is one of the top models in the Pakistani fashion industry. She has been body-shamed and had to battle the stigma around wheatish complexion often frowned upon in the modelling industry on multiple occasions.

