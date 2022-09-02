Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September 2022

08:24 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 140,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,733 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,157.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Karachi PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Islamabad PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Peshawar PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Quetta PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Sialkot PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Attock PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Gujranwala PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Jehlum PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Multan PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Bahawalpur PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Gujrat PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Nawabshah PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Chakwal PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Hyderabad PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Nowshehra PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Sargodha PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Faisalabad PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486
Mirpur PKR 140,900 PKR 1,486

