Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers
Web Desk
06:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas' charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

However, the Baaji star landed in hot waters when she grooved to the beats of her new electrifying song ‘Aatish’ from the film Chaudhry

The supermodel feels the way the label “item song” is now interpreted, does not exactly do justice the purpose of making it. “I believe that society has concocted a certain perception for the term ‘item song’ that automatically adds a degrading and derogatory spin to the finished product,” Amna told a local news outlet.

“Performance songs are meant to add flavour to a film. They’re meant to serenade the audience with a catchy tune and introduce them to a dancer who can pull off immaculate moves,” she added.

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was last spotted in the film Chaudhry which was directed by Azeem Sajjad and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions.

It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.

Amna Ilyas’ new bold photos set internet on fire 05:34 PM | 17 Aug, 2022

Supermodel Amna Ilyas has completely mastered the art of taking everyone's breath away in her gorgeous photoshoot with ...

More From This Category
Canadian street renamed after Indian musician AR ...
07:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Shahroz Sabzwari pens a beautiful birthday wish ...
03:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...
05:26 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt's new video storms the ...
04:26 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Ayesha Omar leaves fans mesmerized with latest ...
04:53 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf gear up for upcoming ...
03:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers
06:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr