Amna Ilyas shares her two cents on item numbers

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas' charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

However, the Baaji star landed in hot waters when she grooved to the beats of her new electrifying song ‘Aatish’ from the film Chaudhry.

The supermodel feels the way the label “item song” is now interpreted, does not exactly do justice the purpose of making it. “I believe that society has concocted a certain perception for the term ‘item song’ that automatically adds a degrading and derogatory spin to the finished product,” Amna told a local news outlet.

“Performance songs are meant to add flavour to a film. They’re meant to serenade the audience with a catchy tune and introduce them to a dancer who can pull off immaculate moves,” she added.

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was last spotted in the film Chaudhry which was directed by Azeem Sajjad and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions.

It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.