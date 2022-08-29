Canadian street renamed after Indian musician AR Rahman

Indian music maestro AR Rehman needs no introduction in any way. The singer took to Twitter to express how humbled he was to find out that the city of Markham in Canada has named a street after him.

The man behind Rang De Basanti's musical treat penned a long post thanking the authorities and his countrymen for “all the love”.

"Honoured and grateful for this recognition from @cityofmarkham and @frankscarpitti and the people of Canada #arrahmanstreet #markham #canada #infinitelovearr #celebratingdiversity,” read the tweet.

The 55-year-old singer also expressed gratitude for “all the love” and all the creative people who worked with him, and inspired him to rise up and celebrate one hundred years of cinema.

On the work front, Rahman has been composing music for nearly three decades for India’s massive film industry. He has worked for multiple films, the most famous being Lagaan, Tamasha, Jodhaa Akbar, Highway, Rockstar and Swades.

