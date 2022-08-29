Injured Shaheen Afridi departs for London amidst Asia Cup 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who suffered a knee ligament injury, has departed for London to complete his rehabilitation, Pakistan Cricket Board said Monday.

In a press release, PCB said Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports and rehabilitation facilities in the world.

The officials have decided to send him there, in the best interest of the player, who was earlier ruled out from the Asia cup and series against England. He remains under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which comprises London-based Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal.

It added that Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.

The injured player was recently spotted with the Pakistani squad in UAE ahead of Asia Cup. He even interacted with Indian players including Virat Kohli.