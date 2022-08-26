Watch: Indian players catch up with injured Shaheen Afridi ahead of PAK vs IND Asia Cup match

10:05 AM | 26 Aug, 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter)
DUBAI – Cricket players of six teams, including arch-rivals Pakistan and India, are vigorously practicing in Dubai ahead of the commencement of much-awaited Asia Cup 2022.

On the sidelines of the training sessions, moments of sportsmanship are being witnessed as players of the Asia’s top teams are greeting each other and holding light-hearted chatter as their videos have left fans swooning over them.

This time around, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video, showing Indian players are inquiring after the wellbeing of pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is not part of the squad due to his injury. However, he is part of the tour for rehab.

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul visited Afridi when he was resting during a training session and asked about his fitness. The Indian players wished him well for his speedy recovery.

In the more than three minutes clip, Pakistan and India’s coaching staff was also spotted having interaction with each other.

Earlier, Pakistani captain Babar Azam and Kohli were spotted all smiling during the rare interaction at ICC Cricket Academy ahead of a high-octane encounter in Asia Cup.

The Team Green will kick off their campaign against India on August 28, as all eyes will be on the high-stakes match.

Last year, Babar led the Pakistani squad outclassed India by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai in their historic encounter.

