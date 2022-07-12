Shaheen Afridi melts hearts with adorable reaction on engagement with Ansha Afridi

09:37 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Shaheen Afridi melts hearts with adorable reaction on engagement with Ansha Afridi
Source: Twitter/Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi gave adorable reaction when he talked about his engagement with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former cricketer star Shahid Afridi, publicly for the first time. 

The 21-year-old bowling sensation in an interview with a private channel revealed that it was his wish to marry Ansha, adding: “It is fulfilled now”.

When Shaheen was asked whether his fiancé feels jealous about his female fans, to which, he replied he is not certain about it.  

"I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that," Geo quoted the cricketer as saying.

When he was asked that his engagement at an early age has disappointed female fans, he said: “I have found my heart and that's enough for me."

Shahid Afridi finally confirms daughter’s ... 09:42 PM | 21 May, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has confirmed that his daughter is engaged to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Women set for T20 tri-series in Ireland
08:19 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
Shoaib Akhtar stones the devil 'at 100 mph', ...
02:06 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
PAKvSL: Babar Azam and Team Pakistan offer Eid ...
10:59 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Umar Akmal visits ailing cricketer Zulqarnain ...
02:07 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Who can best play Ahmad Shahzad in his biopic?
01:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Punjab Junior Tennis: Asad lifts double crown
01:00 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nasir Khan Jan blessed with baby boy
12:19 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr