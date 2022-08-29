Indian PM Modi ‘saddened’ by tragic floods in Pakistan

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday expressed sympathy for the Pakistan flood victims as his neighboring country faced widespread destruction and lost more than 1,000 lives.

In a tweet from official Twitter, the Indian premier expressed sadness over the floods in Pakistan and prayed for early restoration of normalcy tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes with massive infrastructure washed away.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” the tweet cited.

A large number of people have been forced to flee their residences as entire villages vanished, with horrific clips showing catastrophic moments.

Pakistani government declared devastating floods a national emergency as monstrous rains continue to lash the South Asian nation. More than 1,000 people have died since mid-June, including 343 children, reports suggest.

More than half of the casualties are from sparsely populated Balochistan and Sindh where people died after record rains.