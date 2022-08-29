Indian PM Modi ‘saddened’ by tragic floods in Pakistan
Share
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday expressed sympathy for the Pakistan flood victims as his neighboring country faced widespread destruction and lost more than 1,000 lives.
In a tweet from official Twitter, the Indian premier expressed sadness over the floods in Pakistan and prayed for early restoration of normalcy tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes with massive infrastructure washed away.
“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” the tweet cited.
Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022
A large number of people have been forced to flee their residences as entire villages vanished, with horrific clips showing catastrophic moments.
Pakistani government declared devastating floods a national emergency as monstrous rains continue to lash the South Asian nation. More than 1,000 people have died since mid-June, including 343 children, reports suggest.
Pope Francis calls for aid for flood-affected ... 07:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City, urged the ...
More than half of the casualties are from sparsely populated Balochistan and Sindh where people died after record rains.
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- IMF approves much needed bailout package for Pakistan09:13 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Momin Saqib shares banter with Virat Kohli after ...08:49 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Injured Shaheen Afridi departs for London amidst Asia Cup 202208:28 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Indian PM Modi ‘saddened’ by tragic floods in Pakistan07:51 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Shahroz Sabzwari pens a beautiful birthday wish for Sadaf Kanwal03:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video05:26 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022