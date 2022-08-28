Pope Francis calls for aid for flood-affected people in Pakistan
Web Desk
07:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Pope Francis calls for aid for flood-affected people in Pakistan
Source: @franciscus (Instagram)/social media
Share

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City, urged the international community to help Pakistan as tens of thousands are currently at the mercy of the rainy season, which wreaked havoc across the country.

Pope urged aid during his visit to the city of L’Aquila in central Italy. He appealed for prompt and generous international solidarity and said he was praying for the victims.

Many countries including the UK, US, UAE, Iran, and Turkiye stepped up efforts for the provision of humanitarian aid for the flood-ravaged country.

Islamabad also appealed for further international assistance as devastating rains and floods devastate several regions, leaving thousands homeless.

The death toll in the calamity-hit regions has crossed 1,000 - with 119 killed in the last 24 hours, per reports.

PM Shehbaz approves $10bn for disaster relief as ... 04:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs10 billion for calamity-hit Balochistan as ...

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a grant of 10bn rupees for those in the most affected regions. Every flood-affected family would be given 25,000 rupees.

Several countries pledge support for Pakistan’s ... 11:43 AM | 28 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – In response to the flood disaster in Pakistan, several countries including United Arab Emirates ...

More From This Category
WaterAid helps families hit by devastating floods ...
04:53 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Two Indian soldiers arrested for gang-raping ...
05:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz approves $10bn for disaster relief as ...
04:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Over 100 booked for ‘terrorism’ during PM ...
01:20 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Army’s aviation teams evacuate 110 stranded ...
12:26 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Several countries pledge support for Pakistan’s ...
11:43 AM | 28 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy
07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr