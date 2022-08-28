Italian man contracts Covid, Monkey pox, and HIV all at once
Share
An Italian man has tested positive for COVID-19, Monkeypox and HIV simultaneously after returning from a holiday in Spain, according to media reports.
Earlier, Sky News reported that the unnamed 36-year-old had undergone a series of tests after he showed symptoms of different diseases, including fever, headache, fatigue, sore throat and large spots.
The double-vaccinated man had reportedly spent five days in Spain, from June 16 to 20. Nine days later, his temperature was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius with complains of a sore throat, fatigue, headache and pain in his groin.
On July 2, he tested positive for COVID-19 and later the same day a rash appeared on his left arm, which turned into small, agonzingly painful spots surrounded by a red ring on his torso, lower limbs, face and bottom.
The spots continued to swell and three days later he went to the emergency department at the University Hospital in Catania, where he was transferred to the Infectious Diseases Unit, confirming his monkeypox infection.
This Italian man told doctors that he had been treated for Syphilis in 2019 and. He had taken an HIV test last year which produced a negative result, but he was later found to be positive.
Baffled by the news, Italian doctors were startled to see the first person known to have contracted all three viruses at the same time. The health bodies in the concerned country have been warned to be on the alert for monkeypox occurring in patient at the same time as coronavirus.
Imran dares Shehbaz to show courage, talk to IMF ... 11:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
JHELUM — Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to talk to the IMF ...
Amitabh Bachchan contracts Covid-19 for second ... 08:56 AM | 24 Aug, 2022
NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 for second time. The Kabhi ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own ...08:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Italian man contracts Covid, Monkey pox, and HIV all at once08:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
-
- Pope Francis calls for aid for flood-affected people in Pakistan07:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
-
- Mahira Khan takes the internet by storm with latest video05:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022