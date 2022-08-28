Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy

Web Desk
07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy
Source: Imad Wasim (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has always been in the news owing to his cricketing prowess. From his flawless performances throughout his career to his private luxurious life, Wasim has been winning. Keeping his fans and followers updated with his profession and private life, Wasim has been quite a role model for amateur and aspiring cricket players.

The left-handed all-rounder player got hitched in August 2019 and has been blessed with a daughter, and now celebrates the birth of his son.

Imad and Sania Ashfaq recently announced the birth of their son, much to their fans' joy. The father of two tweeted the news with his millions of followers waiting to congratulate him.

The talented cricketer has had his fair share of controversies but came back pretty quickly. 

On the professional front, Wasim was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In March of 2019, he captained the Pakistan One Day International (ODI) team for the first time.

Imad Wasim achieves another feat in T20I cricket 02:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani all-rounder and Karachi Kings captain achieved another landmark as he became the eighth ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan takes the internet by storm with ...
05:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Mushk Kaleem celebrates 28th birthday in style
06:26 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Why are Pakistan wearing black armbands during ...
03:44 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi's new dance video goes viral
03:10 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli all praise for Babar ...
02:36 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Ushna Shah faces severe backlash for new photo
02:00 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy
07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr