Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has always been in the news owing to his cricketing prowess. From his flawless performances throughout his career to his private luxurious life, Wasim has been winning. Keeping his fans and followers updated with his profession and private life, Wasim has been quite a role model for amateur and aspiring cricket players.

The left-handed all-rounder player got hitched in August 2019 and has been blessed with a daughter, and now celebrates the birth of his son.

Imad and Sania Ashfaq recently announced the birth of their son, much to their fans' joy. The father of two tweeted the news with his millions of followers waiting to congratulate him.

We have been blessed with a baby boy #Alhamdulillah — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) August 27, 2022

The talented cricketer has had his fair share of controversies but came back pretty quickly.

On the professional front, Wasim was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In March of 2019, he captained the Pakistan One Day International (ODI) team for the first time.