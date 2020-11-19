Two Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan's Pash Ziarat
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday after terrorists opened fire on a security check post near Pash Ziarat in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
Havaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat were martyred and another soldier was wounded during the exchange of fire, military's media wing added.
Per the ISPR statement, another unnamed soldier was wounded during the exchange of fire. A clearance operation in the area is currently underway.
Last month, at least six soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.
