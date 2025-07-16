15% increase approved in EOBI pensions

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved a 15 percent increase in Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensions.

The cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, deliberated and approved it.

The increase in pensions will take effect from January 1, 2025. The move is aimed at providing financial relief to senior citizens.

Reports said the meeting will also focus on granting approval for a Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Arab states, expected to enhance economic cooperation and trade flows.

Another significant point on the agenda is the extension of permission for the import of unregistered medicines to address ongoing pharmaceutical challenges in the country.

In addition, the cabinet will be presented with the National Cannabis Control and Regulatory Policy 2025, designed to streamline and regulate operations within the related sectors through well-defined rules and standards.

The session will also ratify the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs, along with discussions on other pressing national matters.