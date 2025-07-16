Kohistan 40Billion Scandal: Parizaad drama mansion among Lavish Assets seized by NAB

PESHAWAR – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) uncovered a staggering Rs40 billion corruption scandal in Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the probe revealed massive wealth allegedly looted from public funds, including 77 luxury vehicles, over Rs1 billion in cash, foreign currency, and gold.

A report shared in Daily Jang said the massive Rs40 billion corruption scandal rocked the picturesque region of Kohistan as the country’s apex anti-graft watchdog launched a formal probe, and the case has taken a dramatic turn with recovery and freezing of luxury assets, including vehicles, real estate, and millions in cash.

As per available information, NAB recovered and frozen assets worth approximately Rs25 billion. Top tier vehicles include BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Toyota.

It was revealed that over Rs1 billion has been seized in cash and foreign currency, along with more than 3 kilograms of gold. while Rs5 billion has been frozen across 73 bank accounts linked to the suspects.

Several farmhouses, houses, penthouses, commercial plazas along with agricultural land, have been seized and value of the real estate assets is said to be over Rs17 billion.

Meanwhile, some prominent personalities are about to get arrested under the crackdown. The probe also uncovered complex web of corruption involving public officials, contractors, and some banking personnel. People behind this ring did coordinated fraud and amassed a lot of assets.