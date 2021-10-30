Lulusar Whites beat Pink in All Girls Exhibition Match

LAHORE – For the first time in the history of Lahore Polo Club, the All Girls Exhibition Polo Match was played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

The exhibition match saw Team Lulusar Whites beating Team Lulusar Pink by a narrow margin of 5-4. Five international and three Pakistani girls took part in the match to make the match more colorful and exciting one.

The match proved to be a thrilling one where after a tough battle, From the winning side, Raqia Mansoor and Jennifer Williams smashed in two goals each and Grace Cariss converted one goal. From the losing side, Amal Raza, Karen Carris, Chelsea Messengir and Marion Dierrickx scored one goal each.

Mrs. Bushra Aitzaz graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the foreign and local female players. Other notables present on the occasion, who enjoyed the enthralling encounter between the polo girls, were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroze Gulzar, Agha Najeeb Raza, Saqib Khan Khakwani and others.

Meanwhile, the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021 main final will be played between Black Horse Paints and Guard Group on Sunday (today) here at the historical Lahore Polo Club ground.