EVO Japan 2023: Pakistan's Arslan Ash wins big at Tekken 7 competition

Pakistani gamer Arslan “Ash” Siddique on Sunday won the Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023. He beat South Korea’s Meo-IL in the grand final.
Arslan is a Lahore-based player who has won three EVO titles. He won the Tekken 7 tournament in Japan and Evolution Championship Series in the United States in 2019. He finished third in the EVO 2022 Tekken 7 competition in August last year.
On Sunday, Arslan played as Zafina to dominate Meo-IL, who was using Geese Howard, 3-0 in the tournament’s final leg.
【#EVOJ23 "TEKKEN 7"優勝者決定】— EVO Japan 2023 (@evojapan2023) April 2, 2023
Grand Final Arslan Ash VS Meo-IL
さすがパキスタンの王！
完成度の高さで圧倒した、納得の優勝🔥
＿人人人人人人人人＿
＞ Arslan Ash ＜
￣Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y^Y￣
Congratulations!!!!!!!!#EVOJapan2023 pic.twitter.com/okL2i23ha4
The top three winners, including third-placed Rangchu from South Korea, were later awarded cash and additional prizes by Tekken series game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada.
【#EVOJ23 "TEKKEN 7"表彰式】— EVO Japan 2023 (@evojapan2023) April 2, 2023
上位3名には賞金のほか、豪華副賞が贈られました🎁
どの試合も達人の間合いでひりつく緊張感がありました！
誠におめでとうございます‼️
🥇Arslan Ash
🥈Meo-IL
🥉Rangchu#EVOJapan2023 pic.twitter.com/EMEwY1OheE
According to the website for the tournament, EVO is the world’s biggest fighting game tournament with a long history where fighting game players from around the world gather in Las Vegas to compete against each other. It added that EVO Japan is another world championship in the same spirit of the main EVO tournament.
In February, another Pakistani, Atif Butt, emerged as the new “King of the Iron Fist” after winning the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Butt was a member of the team founded by Arslan himself.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
