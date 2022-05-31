Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash bags Combo Breaker title at international Tekken 7 competition          

ILLINOIS – Famous Pakistani e-gamer Arslan Ash has clinched Combo Breaker 2022 title at Tekken 7 competition at the international event.

The ace gamer retained the top spot in the Tekken 7 while he secured the third position in The King of Fighters XV. The 26-year-old locked horns with his rival RB Anakin and outclassed the latter to qualify for the Grand Finale.

Arslan played his iconic Zafina in the Tekken 7 grand finale against DUSG’s Gen, taking away the much-anticipated game with 3-0 against his Japanese opponent at the three-day video gaming event.

In KOF XV, Arslan made it to the top 3, he was defeated by Tamago in the losers’ final bracket in a close 2-3 set.

The overjoyed gamer shared his excitement about winning the Combo Breaker 2022 on social media. "I won Combo Breaker for Tekken. These tournaments are so challenging but I'm so happy that my practice is paying off. The event was amazing. Thank you to everyone who supported me and I'll see you all for TWT!" the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Ash (@arslan.ash)

Pakistani e-sport champion has already bagged three major titles so far in his prolific gaming career, having won CEO 2021, Evo Japan 2019, and Evo 2019.

Pakistani ace gamer Arslan Ash wins big at ... 11:46 AM | 7 Dec, 2021 TALLAHASSEE – Pakistan’s Arslan Ash Siddique has taken first place in Tekken 7 at CEO 2021 after he ...

Siddique was named ESPN’s best e-sports player in 2019. He went viral after defeating Jae-Min ‘Knee’ Bae at the grand final of the 2019 Evolution Championship Series and holds the title to be the only player to have won in the EVO Championship Japan as well as its American counterpart in the same year.