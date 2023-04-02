Search

Ayesha Omar devastated over recent stampede in Karachi

Noor Fatima 09:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

The harrowing stampede in Karachi that left a mark on the Pakistani nation also “shattered” Lollywood actress Ayesha Omar who couldn’t help but ask for help and guidance from leaders and government officials. The daunting cases of people losing their lives over Zakat and ration distribution taking place during the Holy month of Ramadan are growing in numbers and demanding the attention of people to address mismanagement and impatience in our society.

For background context, a private company in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area decided to distribute Zakat among the families of employees. Most of the victims were women aged between 40 to 50 years. South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Irfan Ali Baloch reported that “around 400 women” arrived. Fearing a large crowd, the company closed its doors which caused a stampede taking the lives of at least 12 people. SSP Janwari said that the factory owner, identified as Zulfiqar, would be arrested soon.

The Bulbulay famed actress shared a now-expired Instagram story where she prayed for the deceased people’s families and asked God to “enlighten people with the correct way” obviously hinting how our society is becoming materialistic, aggressive, and violent when they should be substantially calm, collected, and patient during Ramadan.  

Sharing a video, Omar wrote, “This is absolutely shattering. Ya Allah, please help and bless our nation. May their souls rest in peace. Please enlighten us with the correct way to help those in need without causing more suffering and please ease the pain of the those who lost their dear ones. Please guide us, our leaders and our government on how to follow, enable, formulate and implement rules to make everyone’s lives easier and more secure. Ameen.”

On the acting front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.

Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

