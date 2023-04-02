Rescuers hand over Rs5m, valuables to family of man injured in accident

The staff of Rescue 1122 in Chiniot set an example of honesty by handing over Rs5 million and other valuables to the family of a man who was injured critically in a car accident on Jhang Road.

According to media reports, the man was seriously injured after his car collided with a trailer on on Saturday. The Rescue 1122 staff found Rs5 million, a mobile phone and other valuables on the injured driver's car.

Rescue 1122 has a well-trained staff that has been widely praised for their quality work. The then Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had launched the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in 2004 in the historic city of Lahore and Dr Rizwan Naseer was the first person to head it.

In his second stint as Punjab Chief Minister, Elahi launched the Rescue 1122 motorcycle service in all districts of Punjab in September 2022.