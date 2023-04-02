Rescuers hand over Rs5m, valuables to family of man injured in accident

The staff of Rescue 1122 in Chiniot set an example of honesty by handing over Rs5 million and other valuables to the family of a man who was injured critically in a car accident on Jhang Road.
According to media reports, the man was seriously injured after his car collided with a trailer on on Saturday. The Rescue 1122 staff found Rs5 million, a mobile phone and other valuables on the injured driver's car.
Rescue 1122 has a well-trained staff that has been widely praised for their quality work. The then Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had launched the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in 2004 in the historic city of Lahore and Dr Rizwan Naseer was the first person to head it.
In his second stint as Punjab Chief Minister, Elahi launched the Rescue 1122 motorcycle service in all districts of Punjab in September 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|144.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|
77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|
312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,525
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.