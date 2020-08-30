10-year-old creates comic on COVID-19
10-year-old creates comic on COVID-19
DUBAI – A schoolgirl in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has created a comic to educate peers on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, dedicating it to is Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“To me, [he] is the real Super Doctor,” Zeenia Rehmatullah of Dubai’s Nord Anglia International School said in her blog, referring to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

“His vision for our nation and region has allowed us to battle this disease head-on. Thank you, for leading us from the forefront at every occasion and for the care you show,” the 10-year-old wrote on Sunday.

Zeenia said she started off her comic book, named ‘The Adventures of Super doctor and Woofy: Covid-19 edition’ as “just an idea to keep me busy during the hot, travel free summer break,” which “soon turned into an engaging mental and creative activity.”

“As a professional illustrator gave imagery to my storyboard, dialogues and characters, I became more committed and drawn towards the task. The project took a life of its own as my mission soon became to use the comic as a tool to educate younger audiences about the pandemic and its control in a self-explanatory and age-appropriate fashion,” she added.

The pandemic has killed at least 843,149 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally on Sunday.

More than 25 million cases have been registered.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 182,785, followed by Brazil with 120,262, Mexico with 63,819, India with 63,498 and Britain with 41,498 fatalities.

