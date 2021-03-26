PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz tests positive for Covid-19
Web Desk
02:17 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz tests positive for Covid-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Federal Minister for Privatization has contracted Covid-19.

Aziz gets diagnosed after showing minor symptoms, the 56-year-old went into self-isolation after the diagnosis.

Earlier, a number of Pakistani politicians including Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in isolation, PTI’s Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi,  PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Captain Safdar, Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah have contracted the novel disease.

Pakistan PM Imran tests positive for COVID-19 02:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, his medical aide confirmed on ...

On the other hand, Pakistan has recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for the first time since July 2020.

The majority of the new cases were reported in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The country's positivity rate has soared to 10.2 percent

As the number of cases rose in the province, the Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in 11 areas of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.

Pakistan records highest surge in nine months ... 09:24 AM | 26 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 63 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

