Pakistan strongly condemns Quran's desecration in Sweden, Norway
11:35 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Malmo (Sweden) and Oslo (Norway). 

In a tweet Sunday night, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion.

He said freedom of speech cannot justify religious hatred.

The spokesperson said ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and absolutely critical for global peace and prosperity.

