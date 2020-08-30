Pakistan strongly condemns Quran's desecration in Sweden, Norway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Malmo (Sweden) and Oslo (Norway).

In a tweet Sunday night, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion.

Ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and is absolutely critical for global peace & prosperity. 2/2 @UN @OIC_OCI @OIC_IPHRC — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 30, 2020

He said freedom of speech cannot justify religious hatred.

The spokesperson said ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and absolutely critical for global peace and prosperity.