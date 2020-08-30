Indian troops firing pellets, tear gas shells on Kashmiri mourners "clear HR violation": Pakistan
Web Desk
11:56 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Indian troops firing pellets, tear gas shells on Kashmiri mourners
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned firing of pellets and tear gas shells on Muharram procession in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the indiscriminate targeting of civilians with pellet guns, causing excessive and permanent injuries and even deaths in IIOJK, is a clear violation of human rights and humanitarian law.

India is in clear violation of the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the UN Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials, he added.

The spokesperson further said that the BJP leadership must realize that it is directly responsible for these illegal actions of the Indian occupation forces.

40 injured as Indian forces open fire on Muharram procession in IoK

He urged the international community to take urgent cognizance of these egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal actions.

The spokesperson said India must be made to fully comply with its international legal obligations.

Due to the illegal and indiscriminate use of pellets, dozens of Kashmiris have reportedly been seriously injured, including with eye injuries causing permanent blindness.

Indian occupation forces in IIOJK have been using pellet guns and lethal cartridges since 2010 resulting in large number of deaths and grievous injuries to thousands of Kashmiris, including women and children.

The Kashmiri youth has been systemically targeted in this deadly campaign.

Kashmiris should be inspired by Karbala to fight Indian tyranny: Pakistan PM

More From This Category
NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power ...
12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by ...
12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield ...
11:22 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to visit Lahore today 
11:03 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Pakistan devising strict safety guidelines to ...
10:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong, historic ...
09:22 AM | 1 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund
11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr