No locust found in 151,626 hectares across KP, Punjab
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:14 AM | 31 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The National locust Control Center (NLCC) had surveyed about 151,626 hectares of land during the last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 450 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 300 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sindh.

A press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Saturday said that no locust presence was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

However, the locust was presented in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh where the anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During the last 24 hours,151,626 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation were conducted over effected land.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out on 1,122,703 hectares areas, it added.

