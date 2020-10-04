Trump's adviser checks into hospital with COVID19
WASHINGTON – Chris Christie, an adviser to US President Donald Trump, says he went to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus days after .
"In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," the former New Jersey governor said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Christie, who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate, announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump departed for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came after Trump's close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.
In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said was feeling better and was going to be back soon.
