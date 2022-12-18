PAKvENG: England take lead by 50 runs against Pakistan in third Test

KARACHI – England took lead of 50 runs in the first innings as they were bowled out for 354 on the second day of the third Test match in Karachi.

England’s Harry Brook smashed another century of the series and took his side to a respectable total. Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali took four wickets each.

🇵🇰 trail by 29 runs at the end of Day Two 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/GRVL0C7bkj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 18, 2022

In the second innings, Pakistan made 21 runs for the loss of no wicket at the stumps of day 2.

England on Saturday restricted Pakistan to 304 by removing all players of the host team on the first day. Team Green remained defensive owning the skillful bowling by the visitors. Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets and debutant Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets. Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Joe Root took one scalp each.

Babar Azam remained the highest scorer on the day first with 78 runs before he was removed by the England bowler. Agha Salman was dismissed after scoring 56 runs.

England lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.