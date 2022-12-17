PAKvENG, 3rd Test: #Pakistan 304 all out against #England on Day 1

KARACHI – England on Saturday restricted Pakistan to 304 by removing all players of the host team on the first day of the third and final Test played at the Karachi National Stadium.

The Team Green remained defensive owning the skillful bowling by the visitors. Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets and debutant Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets. Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Joe Root took one scalp each.

Babar Azam remained highest scorer on the day first with 78 runs before he was removed by the England bowlier. Agha Salman was dismissed after scoring 56 runs.

However, remaining team players, including Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Nauman Ali could not add enough to the total.

In the morning session, Abdullah Shafique was the first to be sent to pavilion for eight runs by Leach.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat against England.

England lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.