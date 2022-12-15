Karachi police announce traffic diversion plan ahead of England Test
Web Desk
03:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
The traffic police in the country’s largest city released an alternative traffic plan on Thursday ahead of the third and final match of the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and England.

Pakistan and England cricket teams have reached the port city of Karachi for the final game of the three-match series.

Ahead of the third game, traffic police have set up traffic diversion points in phases and additional personnel have been deployed on alternative routes to keep traffic flow intact.

Commuters will not be allowed to pass through Hasan Square Bridge during the match, however, traffic will continue to flow from Stadium Road toward Hasan Square.

The route towards the stadium from University Road will be closed while heavy traffic will not be allowed from Chowrangi to University Road, Karsaz to Stadium, and Millennium to New Town.

Special parking arrangements have been made at China Ground for media personnel and visitors can use Expo Centre parking. Spectators will be transported to the stadium by shuttle service from the parking area.

