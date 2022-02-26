PCB makes shocking 'mistake' in Facebook post about Pak-Australia Test series

02:02 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
PCB makes shocking 'mistake' in Facebook post about Pak-Australia Test series
Source: PCB Facebook
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a shocking mistake in a promotional post shared on the official Facebook page about upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

Aussies players are set to land in Pakistan for first time in more than two decades for the historic Test series that will begin on March 4 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricket board shared two posters sharing details about ticket pricing, featuring skippers of both team – Babar Azam and Pat Cummins – with different sketches of two different stadiums in the background.

Fans were quick to point out a major mistake in one of the images in which sketch of an Indian cricket stadium was used as background.

They claimed that the post showed the picture of Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, located in Indian capital of New Delhi.

The mistake was not really forgiven by the fans as they are raising questions on the professional team of PCB. A user also shared two parallel of the PCB post and actual front view of the Indian stadium, highlight the similarities.

However, the Pakistan cricket has not issued any response in this regard and the Facebook post is available on the official page till the time of reporting. 

PAKvAUS: Cricket Australia announces T20, ODI ... 10:24 AM | 22 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY – Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the 16-man T20, ODI squad for the historic tour to Pakistan which ...

More From This Category
Rashid Khan rejects reports of playing in ...
02:45 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth to umpire ...
02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Russia loses hosting roles for major sports ...
01:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Australia not worried about security on 'special' ...
02:44 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Ghazala Ansari expresses joy over successful ...
06:15 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Fakhar Zaman goes past Babar Azam for most runs ...
03:32 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau Shahrukh Kazim in intimate ceremony
03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr