PCB makes shocking 'mistake' in Facebook post about Pak-Australia Test series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a shocking mistake in a promotional post shared on the official Facebook page about upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

Aussies players are set to land in Pakistan for first time in more than two decades for the historic Test series that will begin on March 4 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricket board shared two posters sharing details about ticket pricing, featuring skippers of both team – Babar Azam and Pat Cummins – with different sketches of two different stadiums in the background.

Fans were quick to point out a major mistake in one of the images in which sketch of an Indian cricket stadium was used as background.

They claimed that the post showed the picture of Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, located in Indian capital of New Delhi.

The mistake was not really forgiven by the fans as they are raising questions on the professional team of PCB. A user also shared two parallel of the PCB post and actual front view of the Indian stadium, highlight the similarities.

However, the Pakistan cricket has not issued any response in this regard and the Facebook post is available on the official page till the time of reporting.