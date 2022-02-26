Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth to umpire Qalandars vs Sultans PSL7 final

02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth to umpire Qalandars vs Sultans PSL7 final
Source: Aleem Dar Instagram
Share

LAHORE – Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires have been named as on-field umpires for the final of the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL7) which will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Aleem and Illingworth have collectively umpired in 81 T20 Internationals. While this will be Illingworth’s maiden HBL PSL final, Aleem, who is the most capped T20I umpire with 60 appearances, has previously umpired in the finals of the 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021 editions.

Michael Gough, also from the elite panel, will be the third umpire, while Ahsan Raza from the ICC’s international panel will be the fourth umpire.

Roshan Mahanama, ICC’s former match referee, will lead the Playing Control Team.

Lahore Qalandars eliminate Islamabad United to ... 10:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars handed a 6-run defeat to Islamabad United in a thrilling encounter in the Eliminator ...

More From This Category
Rashid Khan rejects reports of playing in ...
02:45 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
PCB makes shocking 'mistake' in Facebook post ...
02:02 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Russia loses hosting roles for major sports ...
01:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Disabled fan arrives on stretcher in stadium to ...
10:24 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Australia not worried about security on 'special' ...
02:44 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Lahore Qalandars eliminate Islamabad United to ...
10:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau Shahrukh Kazim in intimate ceremony
03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr