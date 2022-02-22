PAKvAUS: Cricket Australia announces T20, ODI squads for Pakistan tour

SYDNEY – Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the 16-man T20, ODI squad for the historic tour to Pakistan which is scheduled to start from next month in Rawalpindi.

As Kangaroos name a full-strength Test squad on their first tour in South Asian country after 24 years, the ODI and Twenty20 match will see many top players rested. David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchel Starc, and Pat Cummins will not part of the upcoming tour.

ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Earlier this month, Cricket Australia announced an 18-member test squad for Pakistan tour. The opening game between the two will be played from March 4–8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29–April 5.

No players from the Oceanian side opted to withdraw from the tour to South Asian country while the squads for other formats will be announced later.

Australia played the last test series in Pakistan in 1998 and since then Islamabad has hosted Kangaroos four times in Sri Lanka and UAE.

Schedule

27 February – Arrival in Islamabad

4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi