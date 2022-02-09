PAKvAUS: Pakistan names 16-player squad for Test series against Australia

LAHORE – Pakistan on Wednesday named a 16-player squad for the Test series against Australia, starting in the first week of March.

The squad includes 16 players and five reserves for the three Tests. Right arm pacer Haris Rauf, who was in the side for South Africa and Zimbabwe Tests in 2021, has replaced Bilal Asif, while Shan Masood has taken over Abid Ali – who is on rest after being diagnosed with a cardiac ailment. Meanwhile, Yasir Shah has been added to the reserve pool.

Pakistan squad for Test series against Australia announced #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/j4O93DhbjR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 9, 2022

Saqlain Mushtaq is to continue as Pakistan's head coach on an interim basis for another year, while former Australia quick Shaun Tait has been tipped as fast bowling coach.

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf, meanwhile, has been roped in as batting coach for the Australia series which is scheduled to begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said PCB opted for consistency for the important home series against Australia and changes have only been made where absolutely necessary.

He went on to say that these are the best available, most talented, and in-form players in the domestic circuit. I am confident they will put up an impressive performance against a formidable Australian side.

Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Alu, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Reserves: Yasir Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Kamran Ghulam Player

On Tuesday, Australian officials named a full-strength line-up for three-Test against Pakistan. Kangaroos will play in the South Asian country for the first time in almost 25 years.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood returns from injury while Scott Boland, one of the stand-out performers during Australia's 4-0 Ashes series win over England earlier in the season, retains his place in the Pat Cummins-captained squad.