Web Desk
12:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Afzal Guru’s martyrdom anniversary
SRINAGAR – A complete shutdown is being observed today (Wednesday) in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 9th martyrdom anniversary of prominent leader Muhammad Afzal Guru.

Call for the strike has been given by the incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

The leaders have also called for a complete strike on Friday on the martyrdom anniversary of prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

All shops and businesses are close across the occupied valley. The strike aims at pressing the demand for the return of the mortal remains of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt, from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to occupied Kashmir to accord them a decent burial.

India had sent Muhammad Afzal Guru to gallows in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 09, 2013 and hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on February 11 in 1984 for their leading role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

