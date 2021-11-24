Muhammad Rizwan advances in ICC men's T20I rankings
Web Desk
02:16 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Muhammad Rizwan advances in ICC men's T20I rankings
Share

DUBAI – Pakistani opening batsman Rizwan’s outstanding performance in the three-match series against Bangladesh has lifted him another place to 4th position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ranking of batting in a limited-overs match where the 29-year-old moved up one spot and stood at the fourth-best batsman in the world with 735 points.

Pakistan’s captain and star player Babar Azam retained the top position in the list and still stands the best batsman in the world in 20-overs cricket format with 809 points followed by Englands’s Dawid Malan and Proteas player Aiden Markram.

Fakhar Zaman also moves up from 40th to 35th while, pacer Hasan Ali has advanced 16 spots to Number 44 and Shadab Khan has climbed two spots to Number 14.

Earlier, Babar Azam and Rizwan surpassed India's Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to become the duo with the most century partnerships in T20I cricket.

PAKvENG: Babar, Rizwan rewrite T20I record books 07:10 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

KARACHI – After a major blow in the One-day International (ODI) series against England, Pakistani captain Babar ...

This was the fifth instance of the opening batsman adding over 100 runs for Pakistan's first wicket, one more than Rohit and Dhawan's tally of 4. Babar and Rizwan also surpassed New Zealand's pair of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson.  

More From This Category
PSL 7 players draft to take place next month
09:55 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court ...
09:34 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Imran Khan wins international award for his ...
04:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Here’s why Bangladesh didn't hand over T20 ...
02:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan ...
02:19 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Shahnawaz Dahani receives T20I debut cap from ...
11:39 PM | 22 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ghana Ali, husband Umair blessed with baby girl
08:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr