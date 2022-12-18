Will not take action against Gen (r) Bajwa if voted to power again: Imran Khan
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that he would not take action against General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa if he voted to power again after the next general elections.
Talking to a delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), the former prime minister said that it would be a big test for “neutral” to conduct election in three months after the dissolution of assemblies.
“Dispute with General (r) Bajwa is my personal matter,” said Imran Khan. He said that he would not take any action the former army chief if he comes to power.
He said that PTI had good relations with General (r) Bajwa but only God knows what happened to him {General Bajwa} later on.
He said that Pakistan Army is the only institution which can steer the country out of crisis.
Imran Khan announced on Saturday that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be dissolved next Friday (Dec 23).
Addressing a public gathering at the Liberty Chowk in Lahore, he thanked Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and KP CM Mahmood Khan for backing his decision.
At the start of his speech, Khan narrated how a plot was made to topple his government. He categorically said that there was a person behind the removal of his government. "It was Gen Bajwa [former chief of army staff]," he stated.
