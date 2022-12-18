Pakistan’s Zohaib Afzal advances to ATF U-14 doubles final in Nepal
Web Desk
07:15 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
Pakistan’s Zohaib Afzal advances to ATF U-14 doubles final in Nepal
Share

Pakistan’s rising star Zohaib Afzal Malik, partnering with Yemen’s Hamood Eyad, advanced to the ATF U-14 Tennis Tournament 2022 final in Kathmandu, Nepal.  

Zohaib, who had to miss U-14 ITF trials, was a bit sad when he had to miss and fly to Nepal for ATF U-14 first circuit match. It is his maiden and first ever ATF tournament outside Pakistan and so far, he has performed exceptionally well. 

Playing ATF in another country, that too for the first time, is always a challenge, however, Zohaib proved his metal their too. He played well in the singles against big Indian, Nepali, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan players, and secured 10th position among 32 number of players.  

But he continued his winning streak in the doubles and has remarkably beaten strong doubles pair of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka to reach the doubles final, partnering with spirited Hamood Eyad of Yemen.  

Zohaib, who is a brilliant student of LGS DHA Phase V Lahore, and being supported and sponsored by SA Group, and coached and trained well by coach M Khalid and physical trainer M Arshad Javed, is passionate to represent Pakistan in the final and determined to give his best in the title clash. The Pak-Yemen pair faces Indian duo of Siddharth Jeebu and Vivaan Mirdha in the final.

More From This Category
Iran’s Hadi Choopan wins Mr Olympia 2022
02:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG: England take lead by 50 runs against ...
05:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
FIFA World Cup all set for final showdown as ...
10:21 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
Chamika’s 4/11 guide Kandy Falcons register ...
11:54 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Lahore Open Polo Championship: Marvelous Moreno ...
10:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shevon, Jordan guide #DambullaAura to a big win ...
10:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2022
08:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faizan Sheikh dances his heart out with wife and sister at a wedding
04:57 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr