Pakistan’s Zohaib Afzal advances to ATF U-14 doubles final in Nepal
Pakistan’s rising star Zohaib Afzal Malik, partnering with Yemen’s Hamood Eyad, advanced to the ATF U-14 Tennis Tournament 2022 final in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Zohaib, who had to miss U-14 ITF trials, was a bit sad when he had to miss and fly to Nepal for ATF U-14 first circuit match. It is his maiden and first ever ATF tournament outside Pakistan and so far, he has performed exceptionally well.
Playing ATF in another country, that too for the first time, is always a challenge, however, Zohaib proved his metal their too. He played well in the singles against big Indian, Nepali, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan players, and secured 10th position among 32 number of players.
But he continued his winning streak in the doubles and has remarkably beaten strong doubles pair of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka to reach the doubles final, partnering with spirited Hamood Eyad of Yemen.
Zohaib, who is a brilliant student of LGS DHA Phase V Lahore, and being supported and sponsored by SA Group, and coached and trained well by coach M Khalid and physical trainer M Arshad Javed, is passionate to represent Pakistan in the final and determined to give his best in the title clash. The Pak-Yemen pair faces Indian duo of Siddharth Jeebu and Vivaan Mirdha in the final.
