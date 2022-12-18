Pakistan celebrities stun at HUM Bridal Couture 2022 ramp

Noor Fatima
07:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
Pakistan celebrities stun at HUM Bridal Couture 2022 ramp
Source: BCWPakistan (Instagram)
With the booming wedding season around, the Pakistani fashion industry's grandest bridal event that provides designers, makeover artists, and models to showcase their talent has been graced by Lollywood's handsome hunks and divas in remarkable and expensive outfits. 

The ultimate 'Bridal Couture Week' is held annually to display elegant bridal Haute couture by ace Pakistani fashion designers. This year, the 20th edition of the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week on its second day witnessed A-list actors walking for different brands and aspiring designers.

Celebrities with the likes of Emad Irfani, Shahid Afridi, Kinza Hashmi, Nimra Khan, Aimen Khan, Affan Waheed, Ushna Shah, and Abdul Hanan were among the many stars gracing the ramp with their elegant walk.  

Showstopper Emad Irfani walked the ramp for designer Jermyn Street by Hamza Malik’s new collection “Pasban-e-Dil."

Shahid Afridi stunned in his new collection “Zalaan."

Showstopper Kinza Hashmi walked for designer Abeera Usman’s new Collection “Jan-e-Ada.” 

Showstopper Nimra Khan stunned in designer Naila’s Haute Couture’s new Collection “Hoor-e-Jahan.” 

Showstoppers Aimen and Affan Waheed graced the ramp for designer Maha Wajahat Khan’s new collection “Ranjhnaa.”

Tayyab Moazzam Studio presented their new collection “Gulabo.”

Showstoppers Ushna Shah and Abdul Hanan walked for designer Samsara Couture’s new collection.

For those unversed, HUM Bridal Couture Week allows designers to infuse existing bridal trends with contemporary and traditional styles. 

