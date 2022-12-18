Mahira's airport selfie with Pakistani cricketers goes viral

Noor Fatima
08:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
Mahira's airport selfie with Pakistani cricketers goes viral
Even if you're an international icon having numerous accolades and awards under your belt, chances that you won't stop to take pictures with other icons or have a fangirl moment are quite slim.

Proving herself as a passionate cricket fan who has all the support for her local cricket team, this Lollywood diva's latest selfie is all the buzz on the internet. 

Pakistani showbiz industry's reigning queen Mahira Khan luckily bumped into Pakistani cricketers on her way to the airport. The Humsafar famed actress flashed her million-dollar smile that melted netizens' hearts.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star posed alongside Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Aqib Javed. Donning a laid-back style, the gang was seen in hoodies, sweatshirts, and caps to rock the causal airport look.    

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Superstar, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and The Legend of Maula Jatt. 

