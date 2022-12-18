Ushna Shah shows off dance moves on Bridal Couture Week’s ramp
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has showcased dance moves on the ramp at Bridal Couture Week Day 2.
The Balaa star walked the ramp for clothing brand Samsara Couture, donning a bright red bridal galore paired with heavy gold jewelry.
The video has lately emerged on the internet featuring Shah and singer Abdul Hannan. The duo can be seen sharing their enthusiasm for the music as Hannan kept the entertainment game on point with his lovely song Iraaday.
The actor looks confident despite wearing heavy attire with impressive self-assuredness looking towards the crooner who indulges in bringing a spark to the whole show.
With glitz and glamour, Couture Week brings a visual treat in the truest sense for the most sought-after Hum Bridal Couture Week.
A star-studded line-up of celebrities appeared featuring top brands and designers at the three-day event.
