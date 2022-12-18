Ushna Shah shows off dance moves on Bridal Couture Week’s ramp

Web Desk
01:42 PM | 18 Dec, 2022
Ushna Shah shows off dance moves on Bridal Couture Week’s ramp
Source: bcwpakistan/Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has showcased dance moves on the ramp at Bridal Couture Week Day 2.

The Balaa star walked the ramp for clothing brand Samsara Couture, donning a bright red bridal galore paired with heavy gold jewelry.

The video has lately emerged on the internet featuring Shah and singer Abdul Hannan. The duo can be seen sharing their enthusiasm for the music as Hannan kept the entertainment game on point with his lovely song Iraaday.

The actor looks confident despite wearing heavy attire with impressive self-assuredness looking towards the crooner who indulges in bringing a spark to the whole show.

With glitz and glamour, Couture Week brings a visual treat in the truest sense for the most sought-after Hum Bridal Couture Week. 

A star-studded line-up of celebrities appeared featuring top brands and designers at the three-day event.

Alizeh Shah takes a tumble on runway at Bridal ... 10:26 AM | 13 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and social media sensation Alizeh Shah has tripped after a stunning dance performance ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz announces to bear expenses of actor ...
11:47 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah sent to ...
09:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
‘You're heard and ignored’: Feroze Khan ...
09:01 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Malala Yousafzai opens up about relationship with ...
06:26 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after ...
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Iman Aly sizzles in the BTS video of her fashion ...
05:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2022
08:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah shows off dance moves on Bridal Couture Week’s ramp
01:42 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr