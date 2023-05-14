Hareem Shah vows to 'expose' Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mufti Qavi

Pakistani TikTok star, Hareem Shah, is back with yet another forewarning for renowned Pakistani politicians and religious leaders. Shah, who has a history of publicly threatening well-known figures from different walks of life by claiming to release intimate and private videos, took to Twitter once again and stated that she will expose Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mufti Abdul Qavi.
Shah's scathing comments were previously directed at politician Rana Sanaullah, a prominent figure of teh PML-N. This time, the social media star stirred controversy by calling out Mufti Qavi after he claimed that former PM Imran Khan and his third wife, Bushra Bibi's Nikkah is "null and void." In retaliation - though Hareem herself had nothing to do with Qavi's comments - the social media influencer tweeted that released a private video where she was seen slapping the religious cleric in a bedroom setting.
In response to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shah warned Rehman, the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, and threatened to expose his corrupt practices and illicit relationships, tomorrow, on May 15 at 11am in front of the world, adding that she will reveal his true colors before masses.
Although an unfortunate event, Twitterati has responded with polarized reactions towards Shah's claims where some supported her for exposing men in positions abusing their powers while others lambasted her for maligning the name of religious figures for 15 minutes of fame.
This is, however, not the first time that Mufti Abdul Qavi has been roped in such drama. Previously, social media star, Qandeel Baloch, accused Qavi of similar allegations. He was also scrutinized by the internet for his involvement in Baloch's murder.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.35
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|95.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
