Hareem Shah vows to 'expose' Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mufti Qavi

Noor Fatima 09:14 PM | 14 May, 2023
Hareem Shah vows to 'expose' Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mufti Qavi

Pakistani TikTok star, Hareem Shah, is back with yet another forewarning for renowned Pakistani politicians and religious leaders. Shah, who has a history of publicly threatening well-known figures from different walks of life by claiming to release intimate and private videos, took to Twitter once again and stated that she will expose Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mufti Abdul Qavi. 

Shah's scathing comments were previously directed at politician Rana Sanaullah, a prominent figure of teh PML-N. This time, the social media star stirred controversy by calling out Mufti Qavi after he claimed that former PM Imran Khan and his third wife, Bushra Bibi's Nikkah is "null and void." In retaliation - though Hareem herself had nothing to do with Qavi's comments - the social media influencer tweeted that released a private video where she was seen slapping the religious cleric in a bedroom setting. 

In response to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shah warned Rehman, the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, and threatened to expose his corrupt practices and illicit relationships, tomorrow, on May 15 at 11am in front of the world, adding that she will reveal his true colors before masses.

Although an unfortunate event, Twitterati has responded with polarized reactions towards Shah's claims where some supported her for exposing men in positions abusing their powers while others lambasted her for maligning the name of religious figures for 15 minutes of fame.  

This is, however, not the first time that Mufti Abdul Qavi has been roped in such drama. Previously, social media star, Qandeel Baloch, accused Qavi of similar allegations. He was also scrutinized by the internet for his involvement in Baloch's murder.

