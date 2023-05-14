Search

Pakistan

Pakistan provides fertile ground for new investment ventures by Qatar: Jawad Malik

Web Desk 10:35 PM | 14 May, 2023
Pakistan provides fertile ground for new investment ventures by Qatar: Jawad Malik
Source: Qatar Embassy Islamabad (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik on Saturday highlighted the vast investment potential of Pakistan, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, education, seaport fuel terminals, wind and hydropower projects and airport infrastructure.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar, Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, here on Saturday, Malik called for conversion of the current bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Qatar into a mutually advantageous economic collaboration for the future.

Moreover, the SAPM discussed collaboration in exploring avenues of tourism, small-medium enterprises (SMEs), chemicals and exchange of technology and mutually enriching opportunities with the envoy.

The Qatar envoy showed keen interest in exploring new opportunities in SMEs, manpower export and new investment prospects in various sectors under the Qatar’s national rejuvenation project, Vision 2030.

“Qatar is well aware of this and considers Pakistan as its main strategic partner in the fields of education through smart educational startups, food supply, setting up LNG plants and airports infrastructure,” he remarked.

Referring to the keen interest shown by the Qatari leadership back in 2019 to invest in different areas of SMEs emerging out of Special Economic Zones in Gwadar under the mega CPEC Project, the SAPM specially underscored the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being an ideal apparatus for synergy in various cooperation realms with Qatar in future.

Malik underlined that Pakistan and Qatar have a common vision for the development and prosperity of the region. He added that both countries have had excellent cooperation in various fields including sectors like renewable energy, education, industrial and infrastructure development and hospitality besides striking another deal for supply of LNG at affordable prices as Qatar has huge reserves of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Both sides reiterated their resolve to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields.

