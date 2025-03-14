Women’s role in water and climate change sectors stressed at IWMI Pakistan conference

ISLAMABAD—Ms. Aisha Humera Ch, the Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, emphasised the importance of sustained institutional efforts to integrate gender equity into national climate and water strategies.

She said real-time early warnings would help institutions and communities prepare and respond more effectively.

She expressed these views at a conference organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan. The conference convened policymakers, researchers, and young professionals to turn commitments into concrete action under the theme “March Forward: It’s Time to Turn Promises into Progress” was held to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025.

Ms. Aisha underscored the crucial role of Pakistani women in our development sector. She highlighted that youth equipped with the right tools, knowledge, and opportunities can become powerful change agents, driving economic growth and social progress.

She stated that by investing in capacity-building initiatives and providing access to critical data and resources, the International Water Management Institute empowers women to take on leadership roles and actively participate in decision-making. On behalf of the Ministry of Climate Change, I extend our full support to the International Water Management Institute. The Secretary added that by transforming our promises into tangible progress, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, the Country Representative for IWMI Pakistan, opened the event with his welcome address, highlighting IWMI’s dedication to addressing gender disparities in the water and food sectors. He stressed that meaningful progress necessitates moving beyond mere discussions and taking concrete actions toward policy transformation and grassroots empowerment. Despite their substantial contributions, women in our country still encounter inequality and a lack of empowerment.

In his remarks, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director, Water, Food, and Ecosystems, IWMI, stressed the urgency of translating gender commitments into action, advocating for inclusive policies that enable women to lead in climate-smart agriculture and water governance.

Dr. Mohsin emphasized, “On this International Women’s Day, we acknowledge the significant contributions of women in addressing Pakistan’s water challenges. The International Water Management Institute (IWMI), founded in the 1980s, has spent over four decades improving water governance by engaging stakeholders, local communities, and various sectors. Our mission is clear: to create a water-secure world for all.”

He further stated, “Access to safe drinking water is a fundamental right; however, 39% of Pakistan’s population still lacks access to clean drinking water. This burden disproportionately affects women, particularly in Southern Punjab and remote areas of Sindh, where they often have to travel long distances to fetch water for their families. In some regions, the severity of water scarcity impacts entire communities, with women and children suffering the most. Additionally, water contamination exacerbates health crises, disproportionately affecting women and children.”

The Young Professionals Debate Session at the event ignited vital discussions on the motion: “Affirmative action (such as quotas) is the most effective approach to ensure women’s empowerment and inclusion in water management.” Featuring a diverse panel of researchers, journalists, and policymakers, the debate challenged traditional perspectives and explored innovative strategies for promoting gender inclusion. A recorded message from Dr. Rachael McDonnell, Deputy Director General of IWMI, emphasized the necessity for global commitments to be supported by policy changes and institutional accountability.

The event also included a GESI Hackathon session, where participants pitched transformative ideas aimed at breaking down systemic barriers for women in the fields of water and agriculture. A distinguished jury, which included donor representatives and Dr. Mohsin Hafeez from IWMI, evaluated the proposed solutions, underscoring the importance of innovation in advancing gender equity.

The guest of honour, Ms. Sameena Baig, a pioneering mountaineer from Pakistan, shared her inspiring journey of resilience and her efforts to break stereotypes.